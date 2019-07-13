Joseph Labutis



May 30, 1949 - July 10, 2019



A funeral service for Joseph Labutis, 70, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Brucker - Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Carpenter officiating. Private graveside will be held on Tuesday in the Fort Steuben Burial Estates.



Joseph passed away July 10, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born May 30, 1949, in Steubenville , Ohio, to the late Charles Joseph and Ethel Mae (Amos) Labutis.



He was retired from Weirton Steel and State Farm Insurance. He was a member of the Hebron Church of the Nazarene; he graduated from Follansbee High School in West Virginia; Joseph was past treasurer for the East Ohio Church of Nazarene Missions, enjoyed gospel music and being with his family.



Joseph is survived by his loving wife and family Linda (Holmes) Labutis with 44 years of marriage, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Hope Labutis of Newark, OH, grandchildren Grant and Reagan Labutis, sister Charla Labutis of Weirton, W.VA and a sister-in-law Patricia Holmes of Newark, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Labutis.



Those who wish may contribute to Hebron Church of the Nazarene, 115 Canal Road, Hebron, OH 43025 or Living Water of Ohio PO Box 413 Alexandria, OH 43001



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21 S` St. Newark.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com and click guest book obituary. Published in the Advocate on July 13, 2019