Joseph (Joby) Lanning
1927 - 2020
Joseph (Joby) Lanning

Newark - Joseph (Joby) Blake Lanning, 93 of Newark, passed away September 6, 2020 at residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 17, 1927 in Newark, OH, son of the late, Joseph Herbert Lanning and Margaret Marie McCarrick Lanning. Joby was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII, firefighter for the City of Newark for twenty-one years, where he was an initial member of their emergency squad. He was also an independent painting contractor. He was a member of Newark Lodge #97 F&AM, Newark Elks and member of the U.S Trotting Association.

He is survived by his wife Rachel Rector Lanning, whom he married December 9, 1945; sons, Joseph D. (Jan) Lanning of Newark, OH, David M. (Cindy) Lanning of Heath, OH, Terry L. (Carol) Lanning of Westerville, OH; daughter Debra Sue Ambrus of Heath, OH; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Lanning and Betty Davis; son-in-law Patrick J. Ambrus.

Graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery Thursday September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Peter Matthewson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE Newark, OH 43055.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in conjunction with Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home are assisting with funeral arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com or www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
