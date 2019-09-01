|
Joseph "Joe" Louis Guerin
Hebron - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph "Joe" Louis Guerin, age 82, of Hebron, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 5133 Walnut Road, Buckeye Lake, with Father William Hritsko, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.
Joe passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital with his caring family by his side. He was born May 16, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Clifford and Laura (Downey) Guerin.
Joe held a very strong Catholic faith and was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, attending Mass daily. Family, God and service to others were most important to Joe. He was also active with PIME Catholic Missionaries and St. Peter and Paul Retreat Center.
In his younger days, he rehabilitated houses for the government in Florida, drove a school bus for Hope Rural School in Indiantown, FL. Devoted much of his time at Home on the Range for youth in Sentinel Butte, ND and Holy Rosary Indian Reservation where he taught maintenance, mechanics and drove school bus. Joe continued his calling by working with group home parents of Cuban refugee boys in Columbus, Ohio.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Michigan Wolverines and the New York Yankees. Joe was a skilled carpenter and painter by trade.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherry K. Guerin, whom he married on February 27, 1965; ten children, Eric J., Luke C., Catherine A., Matthew D., Mary E., Joseph L., Daniel O., Valerie M., Mark B. and John M.; three brothers, Richard Guerin, Michael Guerin and Mark Guerin; sixteen grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and one grandchild on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Guerin (2019).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Buckeye Lake St. Vincent DePaul of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 5133 Walnut Road, Buckeye Lake or to - National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Guerin family with arrangements.
