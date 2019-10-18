|
|
Joseph Norman
Heath - Joseph Norman, age 76, of Heath, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Arlington Care Center following an extended illness. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on October 11, 1943 to his parents, Cornell and Alice Keanan Norman. Joseph married his loving wife of 51 years in February of 1968 in Newark, Ohio. He served in the United States Army for six years and had many other jobs throughout his life. Joseph worked as a Production Supervisor at Chatham County Furniture of Ohio and later worked as a Security Guard at MPW. After his retirement, he worked part time at State Farm Insurance. His survivors include his wife, Janice Norman; sons, Joseph Norman, Jr., Jeffery (Tyna) Norman, and James (Stephanie Catlin) Norman; siblings, Bobby (Pamela) Norman, Dennis (Angela) Norman, and Dorothy Norman; grandchildren, Tiara, Rashawn, Joshua, Liana, Darius, and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Mya, Damon, and Colt; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Cornell and Alice Norman; and his brother, Cornell Norman, Jr. Family will greet friends at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 383 Washington Street, Newark, OH 43055 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Licking County. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019