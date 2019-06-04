Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Joseph P. Whyte

Thornville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joseph P. Whyte, 76, of Thornville, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Joseph, an avid Notre Dame fan, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on July 13, 1942 to the late James and Ruth (Zimmerman) Whyte.

Joseph was a devoted parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church where he also taught in the PSR Program. He received his Bachelors in Education and Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Ohio University, and worked as the Director of Guidance and Counselor at Lakewood Junior High for many years. Following his retirement, Joseph was a driver with Catholic Social Services and continued to serve within Lakewood Schools as a substitute teacher and tutor. He loved working with kids, and worked at the Water's Edge Community Center hosting an after-school program, often assisting children with their schoolwork.

As a sports enthusiast, Joseph loved to follow many high school sporting teams. He was a doting "PapPap" and took great pride in cheering for his grandchildren during their endeavors on the field, in addition to supporting their talent on the high school theatrical stage.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Barbara (Buskey) Whyte; his daughters, Laura (Jason) Reed and Lisa (Jeremy) Davis; 5 grandchildren, Kai and Quinn Reed; Jack, Rhys, and Eleanor Davis; his siblings, Margaret (David) Strosky, Peter (Judith) Whyte, Barbara Kaufmann; sister-in-law, Joyce Whyte; and brother-in-law, William (Anita) Buskey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Whyte; and brother-in-law, William Kaufmann.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30.

The family requests memorials in Joseph's name be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

To share your memory of Joseph or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 4, 2019
