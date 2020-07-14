Joseph Paul Ungericht



Croton - Joseph Paul Ungericht of Croton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 10, 2020. Joe was born July 5, 1975 in Greenville, Ohio to Steven and Pam (Morris) Ungericht. Joe was a 1994 graduate of Greenville, Ohio High School, obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix, and worked as an internal fraud investigator for Discover Card Services for 13 years. Joe also earned a certificate in recording and audio engineering from the International College of Broadcasting and spent 20 years as an audio technician for Lonewolf Sound. Joe found a love for martial arts in childhood and carried it with him throughout his life. He was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, and son, and a tremendous friend.



Joe is survived by his loving wife Adonica (Wolfe-Fry) Ungericht and 8 children: Ashlei (Freddie) Biehl; Cassandra (Brandon) Barbarick; Brittany (Jeff) Mabbitt; Seth Gilmore; Justin and Peyton Zordan (Ungericht); Ada and AJay Ungericht; and six grandsons (Dallas Biehl, Colten Niese, Gunner Barbarick, Koben Biehl, Archer Barbarick, and Oliver Biehl). Joe also leaves his parents, Steven and Pam Ungericht, sister Heather (Matt) Wehrenberg, nephew Nathan and niece Molly, grandmother Rita Fannon, uncle William (Sateash) Hime, and lifelong friend Justin Root.



Joe enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and being in nature with family and friends. He could be found every year setting up and sitting by the campfire at the family "Apple Butter" reunion in his flannel shirt with a cigar. Joe also enjoyed going to the Cleveland Browns football games with his wife Adonica.



Joe's goofy sense of humor, infectious laugh, and unconditional friendship and love will be missed by those whose lives he touched. A memorial service honoring and celebrating Joe's life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 beginning at 5 PM at the Croton Church of Christ Family Life Center, 40 S. Main Street, Hartford, Ohio, 43013 with dinner to follow.









