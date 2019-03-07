|
|
Joseph Paul Walker
Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Joseph Paul Walker, 74, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Chaplain Corey Campbell as celebrant and military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Joseph, a 1962 graduate of Newark High School, died at the James Cancer Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on December 23, 1944 to the late Walter and Lorena (Paul) Walker.
Joe proudly served in the Ohio National Guard for seven years and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following high school, Joe started his career at Fyrepel Products, becoming Plant Manager and serving for 27 years until the plant closure. He continued his work in fire-resistant products at Newtex Industries located in Victor, New York for 10 years. Joe finished his career at Coughlin Chevrolet where he combined his love and knowledge of cars with helping people find their perfect car.
He enjoyed cooking for his family, watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, and playing cards with his niece, Debby (Larry) Snider and friends nearly every Friday evening until his recent illness.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Cox) Walker, whom he married August 13, 1966; his children, Steven Grant (Nikki) Walker and Ginna Lorene (Ryan) Peterson; grandchildren, Hunter Joseph Walker, Jayden Nora Smith, Robbie Woods, Josh Woods, Quinn Peterson, Riley Peterson; brother, Captain William E. Walker, U.S. Navy, Retired; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (John) Brown, Laura Offenbaker, and Kim (John) Frick; mother-in-law, Lorraine Cox; several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Barkley.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, W. Phil (Jacqueline) Walker; sister-in-law; Jacqueline (Loughman) Walker; father-in-law/mother-in-law, Stanley (Virginia) Ballard, father-in-law, Lawrence Cox; and his beloved dogs, Dobie and Dewey.
The family requests memorials in Joe's name be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Karis' Cause, P.O.Box 2023, Heath, Ohio 43056 ; or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH 43056.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Joe or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 7, 2019