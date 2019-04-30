Joseph S. Truckly



Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph S. Truckly, age 84, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Thursday, May 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark, with Father Jonathan Wilson, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Joe passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born April 20, 1935 in Curtisville, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Mary (Vrable) Truckley.



Joe served in the U.S. Air Force in the 37th Air Division after high school. He was General Manager for McDonalds Restaurants in Newark for 36 years. Joe was responsible for hiring hundreds of employees in the Newark area. Joe spent a short time in Washington, DC overseeing twenty Arby's Restaurants. In retirement he operated a small business: Joe's Nut Shop N Snacks.



His smile, caring personality, enjoyment of playing cards with friends and family, rooting on the Pittsburgh Pirates-Steelers and love for life was always a passion. Joe was dearly in love with his wife till his passing and a father anyone would be fortunate to have. He was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.



Joe is survived by two sons, Terry of Heath, Rob (Kris) of Dublin; a daughter, Lori (Paul) Phillips of Newark; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Jayden, Brian, Kevin, Cole, Ashley (Scott) Wilkins and Paul; four great-grandsons, Alex, Oliver, Samuel and Benjamin; three brothers, Wayne (Liz) Truckley, Dennis Truckley and Walter Truckley, all of PA; and sister-in-law, Marlene (Bill) Behrens of Indiana.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet D. (Rusnak) Truckly in 2012; three brothers, John, David, Mike; two sisters, Margaret and Susan; and a sister-in-law, Eileen.



Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Rd., Heath, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Menkes Foundation, Inc., 23210 Daffodil Dr., California, Maryland, 20619.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 30, 2019