Johnstown - Joseph Timothy Moriarty, loving husband and proud father of three, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at age 43. He was born on August 7, 1975 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Brigid Moriarty and adopted son of Errole Rembert. He will be missed terribly by his wife, JoNell Moriarty; children, Ashley Moriarty, Darian Hobbs, Timothy Moriarty; sister, Kimberly Moriarty; fur children, Steele and Caine. In the last few years, he achieved his passion of graduating from The Ohio State University and proudly worked at Karpinski Engineering and most recently HAWA Engineers. He loved a good IPA, Tommy's Pizza, working on cars, riding his Harley, playing golf, and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but most of all a dedicated loving husband, father, son and brother. The family is grateful for the support, mentoring and friendship Joe experienced at HAWA Engineers, he truly loved being part of their family. Funeral Service 5 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 2 PM until time of service. In memory of Joe, please be aware of motorcyclists and drive cautiously. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moriarty family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 13, 2019