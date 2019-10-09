|
|
Joshua Brian Crouse
Newark - Joshua Brian "Josh" Crouse, age 36, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Josh was born May 14, 1983 in Newark, Ohio. He was a 2002 graduate of Newark High School and received a certificate in landscaping design from the Licking County Joint Vocational School. He was self-employed in landscaping.
Josh loved nature, gardening, plants, and animals. He applied an artist's eye to his landscaping work, the results of which were lovely. His little dog, Buffy, meant the world to him and was a constant companion. Josh was a loving child and a sweet and sensitive soul in adulthood. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Diana L. Geidenberger of Zanesville; father, James Brian Crouse of Newark; sister, Katie (Shawn) Hatem of Somerset; half siblings, Andrew J. (Torri) Crouse of Newark and Jessica L. Hanes of Newark; step-brother, Nick McCullough of Florida; maternal grandparents, Jan and Jack Van Horn of Zanesville; several nieces and nephews; two aunts, an uncle and a cousin.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Lois Crouse; and beloved family friend, Rob Forker, who shared his love of golf, fishing, go-kart racing and flying with Josh.
The family will have a private gathering and inurnment will take place at a later date in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society www.lchspets.org or to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Josh or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Josh and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019