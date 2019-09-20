|
|
Joshua Michael Steurer
Newark - Joshua Michael Steurer, age 41, passed away September 17, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 28, 1977 in San Antonio, TX to Michael and Janice (Butler) Steurer. Joshua graduated from the Licking County Joint Vocational School and found his passion in the field of telecommunications. He was an employee of Black Box working to help build the new Facebook data center in New Albany, a job he loved. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Taylor and Paige; father Michael Steurer (Christine Scott); sister Elizabeth (Thomas) Hawker; niece Coraline Hawker; a large extended family and friends. Family will welcome friends Saturday, September 21 at Hoback Park in Heath, Ohio where family will receive guests and celebrate Joshua's life from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Joshua felt very strongly about donating blood to the American Red Cross so in lieu of flowers, his family encourages you to please donate blood in his memory. Also, a go fund me page has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1mraep7vyo?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019