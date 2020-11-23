Joyce A. Brill
Zanesville - Joyce Ann (Lake) Brill, 70 of Zanesville went to be with the Lord on Friday November 20, 2020 at Middleton Senior Living. Born December 16, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Cleda (Cunningham) Lake and was a graduate of Licking Valley High School.
After retirement as a Registered Nurse at Adams Lane Nursing Home, Mrs. Brill became an avid mall walker and could typically be found enjoying lunch at Cracker Barrel or Bob Evans before becoming disabled by Alzheimer's. She and her late husband organized the Terrace Shore Neighborhood Garage Sale for 15 years. She was a member of the Meadow View Church of Christ in Frazeysburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Charles E. Brill whom she married April 8, 1986.
She is survived by two sons, Jon (Stacy) Richardson of Newark and Jason Richardson of Nashport, three step-sons, Ben (Ginger) Brill of Mississippi, Charlie (Hope) Brill of Tennessee, and Jason (Stacey) Brill of New Mexico; 4 step-daughters, April (Charles) Rizer, Pam (Donald) Latham, Heather (Doug) Hardesty all of Coshocton and Mary Brill of Columbus; one sister, Donna J. Thompson of Newark; one brother, Danny Lake of Indiana; three granddaughters, Ashley and Grace Richardson of South Dakota and Taylor Richardson of Newark; 13 step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
No calling hours will be held due to COVID-19. A private cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home-Newark Chapel.
Online condolences maybe expressed at www.vocfh.com