|
|
Joyce Adeline (Brown) Bartz
Tucson - Joyce Adeline (Brown) Bartz, age 84 of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Naubinway, MI, and Granville, OH passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 while at home. Joyce was born August 4, 1934 in Alpena, MI to Norman and Louise (Carr) Brown.
Joyce was "mamma" and "grandma" to everyone she met. She loved to give gifts and send happy notes, no matter the occasion. She enjoyed photography, painting, embroidery, writing poetry, and reading. Joyce married her high school sweetheart Arnold Bartz on July 10, 1954. The Bartz's made a life in Michigan and Ohio, making sure to stay active in church wherever they were. While living in Midland, Joyce and Arnie had 3 children; Robin (Stan) Motyka of Katy, TX, Mark (Bonnie) Bartz of Essexville, MI, and Buni DeVault of Alpena, MI. In 1976, Joyce and Arnie moved to Granville, OH for Arnie's position at Dow Chemical. In retirement, Joyce and Arnie spent their summers in Naubinway, MI spoiling their grandchildren and friends. Joyce and Arnie spent 64 years together on the lakes, trails, and beaches of MI, while retreating to the warmer cactus filled mountains of Tucson every winter.
Joyce is survived by her brothers Gary (Ann) Brown, Jim (Rhonda) Brown; sisters, Pat (Neil) MacArthur, Margaret Langoni, and Gloria (Howard) Lumsden, as well as her children, close family friends, Kathy (Roger) McClain, and grandchildren: Matthew (Veronica) Motyka, Thomas (Lyndee) Motyka, Kristen (Chris) Gottfried, James, Victoria, and Joshua DeVault, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Arnie who passed away February 21, 2019.
Joyce was a vibrant, generous soul who will be sorely missed by all family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019, from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Long Rapids Congregational Church, 5440 Church St., Lachine, MI 49753. Please bring all memories to share the life of this fabulous woman.
Published in the Advocate on May 27, 2019