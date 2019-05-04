Joyce Brunner



Heath - Joyce Delene Brunner, 80, of Heath, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born August 15, 1938 in Henning, TN to the late Roy and Sadie (Turner) Spiller.



Joyce bravely battled cancer for 20 years. Although she spent a lot of her time at the hospital, she managed to make friends everywhere she went and always kept the doctors and nurses laughing. Joyce was a member of the Silver Club, where she enjoyed trips to Amish country and bus trips with her friends. She liked to gamble and was able to go to the casino with her family for her 80th birthday. She was always able to make people laugh and will be missed by many. She retired from Diebold after 25 years where she made lifelong friends. Joyce attended Trinity Episcopal Church.



Joyce is survived by her sister, Mable Mike of Heath; sister-in-law, Barb Stover of Atoka, TN; nieces, Karen Gough (Dave), Chelsea Hoy (Kyle), Rachel Gough, Brenda Connelly, and Lisa Robinson (John); nephews, TJ Connelly, Larry Spiller, and Fred Spiller (Annette); and several great nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Gayheart; and brothers, Gilbert, David, Fred, and William Spiller.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Licking Memorial Hospital for their years of care, Generation Hospice, and Hospice of Central Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 and/or Generation Hospice, 1435 A W. Main St., Newark, OH 43055.



Visitation will be Monday from 5-6 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM.



