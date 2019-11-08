Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of St. Mary
401 North Street
Chardon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Mary
401 North Street
Chardon, OH
Joyce Frances (Nee: Farinacci) Monarchino

Joyce Frances (Nee: Farinacci) Monarchino Obituary
Joyce Frances (nee: Farinacci) Monarchino

Hambden Twp. - Age 89 of Hambden Twp., died surrounded by her loving family November 7, 2019. Born March 21, 1930 to Dominic and Grayce (nee: Schnider) in Chardon, she was a lifelong area resident. Joyce was an avid reader and an outstanding cook and baker. She was known for her pie crust, cakes and spaghetti sauce. She volunteered when the children were young with all of their activities. She worked for many years in the office of Good Earth Excavating. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children Nancy (Jack) Neely of Newark, Laurel (Ken) Hildebrand of Hambden Twp. and Mark (Sharon) Monarchino of Hambden Twp., grandchildren Anthony Wedemeyer, Emily (Evan) Gentry, Danny Hildebrand, Maria, Amanda and Anna Monarchino. Joyce leaves her sister, Joanne Farinacci, many nieces and nephews and dearest friend, Elaine Judd.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Anthony J. Monarchino, whom she married June 5, 1954, and died March 20, 1981, brothers Don Farinacci, Jr. and Richard Farinacci.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery.

Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
