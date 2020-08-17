1/1
Joyce Kay Mason-Trace
1947 - 2020
Joyce Kay Mason-Trace

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Joyce Kay Mason-Trace, age 73, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Thomas Beeman officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Joyce passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 11, 1947 in Newark, Ohio to the late William R. and Patricia E. (Hopkins) Mason.

Joyce retired from Highland Cleaners assisting customers with their dry-cleaning needs. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. Joyce loved reading, especially romance novels. Her hobbies included spending time with her children and gardening in her flower beds. She also was very fond of her dog, Precious.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, William E. Trace whom she married November 20, 1999; six children, Brian Camp, Barbara (Charles) Battles, Jo Ellen Moore, Kimberly (Richard) Hoover, Jo Ann West, and Kristina Marie (Jason) Zipperer-Goodwin all of Newark; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and five brothers, William (Vicky) Mason, Richard (Michelle) Mason, Mark (Sherry) Mason, James (Monie) Mason, John (Renee) Mason.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rex Allen Jones; and granddaughter, Lisa Hoover.

Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service on Friday, August 21, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Joyce's name to ASPCA Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127 or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
