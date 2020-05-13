|
|
Joyce M. Blowers
Newark - A private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joyce Marilyn Blowers, 85, of Newark, will be held for her family at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.
Joyce, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Etna, Ohio. She was born in Newark, Ohio on July 11, 1934 to the late Roland and Kathleen (Penick) Brown.
A 1952 graduate of Newark High School, Joyce was lovingly devoted to both her family and faith. She will be greatly missed by her children, Michael D. (Martha) Blowers, Nanette T. Miller (Dan), Conrad C. "Chris" Blowers, Amy L. Dozier, and Matthew R. (Jennifer) Blowers; 18 grandchildren, Sarah (Jonathan) Harper, Ellen (Shane) King, Ann (Vinny) Knoefel, Frank "Jamie" Friend (Danielle), Jodi (Jason) Ingram, Jillian (Jason) Peck, Jennifer (Jon) Hammond, Jessica Nixon, Carlos and Antonio Blowers, E6 Tech Sergeant Daniel Blowers II, Krista Snyder, Karmen Strickland, Maldred Conrad "M.C." Blowers, Corey John (Brie) Blowers, Emma, Ella, and Simon Blowers; 34 great and great-greatgrandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad E. Blowers; daughter, Laura Beth Blowers; sons, Daniel Thomas Blowers and John Patrick Blowers; and brother, Girard S. Brown.
The family respectfully requests that memorials in Joyce's name be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055, or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The family respectfully requests that memorials in Joyce's name be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055, or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
