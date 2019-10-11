|
Joyce Marie Varney
Pataskala - Joyce Marie Varney, age 72, of Pataskala, went on to heaven to be with her loved ones on October 11, 2019 at home. Joyce was born September 12, 1947 to the late Howard and Evelyn (Justice) Spaulding. She is retired from Licking Heights Schools and loved her family dearly. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Verlin Varney; daughter, Evelyn Varney; grandchildren, Erika Hamsher, Jeremy Morrow, Andrew Varney, Stacey (Austin) Comer, Winter Erlewine, Willow Erlewine, Cameron Shaw; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carrie Sue Wilson, Betty Lou (Willard) Mechling, Barbara Kegler, Bessie (Michael) Black; brothers, William Spaulding, Flem (Stella) Spaulding, Larry (Truneda) Spaulding; and many other family, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Omey Michelle Varney; grandson, James Verlin Shaw; brother, Otis Ray Spaulding. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, October 15, 2019, from 12Noon - 2 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where her service will follow at 2PM, Pastor Phil Duncan officiating. Burial in the Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery, Pataskala, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019