|
|
Juanita Bibart
Mt Vernon - Juanita Mae Bibart passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 97 and preceded in death by husband, John Bibart after 68 years of marriage. She was born on September 19, 1921 to the Stephen and Dorothy (Shaw) Hull in Newark, OH.
She is survived by her son, John (Marsha) Bibart of Mt Vernon, daughter, Bonnie (Scott) Mendenhall of Wooster, and son, Thomas Bibart of South Carolina; grandchildren, Monica (Mark) Eutsey of Mt Vernon, John (Samantha) Bibart, Jr of Cincinnati, and Leslie Bibart of South Bloomfield; great grandchildren, Clint (Hailey) Eutsey, Clay Eutsey, Connie Eutsey all of Mt Vernon, Meghan Bibart Zakel and Joseph Bibart Zakel of Stow, and Stone Timmons of South Bloomfield, OH.
The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Howard United Methodist Church 23212 Coshocton Rd, Howard, OH 43028.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019