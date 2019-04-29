Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Bibart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Bibart


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Bibart Obituary
Juanita Bibart

Mt Vernon - Juanita Mae Bibart passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 97 and preceded in death by husband, John Bibart after 68 years of marriage. She was born on September 19, 1921 to the Stephen and Dorothy (Shaw) Hull in Newark, OH.

She is survived by her son, John (Marsha) Bibart of Mt Vernon, daughter, Bonnie (Scott) Mendenhall of Wooster, and son, Thomas Bibart of South Carolina; grandchildren, Monica (Mark) Eutsey of Mt Vernon, John (Samantha) Bibart, Jr of Cincinnati, and Leslie Bibart of South Bloomfield; great grandchildren, Clint (Hailey) Eutsey, Clay Eutsey, Connie Eutsey all of Mt Vernon, Meghan Bibart Zakel and Joseph Bibart Zakel of Stow, and Stone Timmons of South Bloomfield, OH.

The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Howard United Methodist Church 23212 Coshocton Rd, Howard, OH 43028.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now