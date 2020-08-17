Juanita Eloise McCort
Newark - Juanita Eloise McCort, 69, of Newark passed away on August 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 31, 1951 in Newark to the late Esel Olen and Edna May (Groce) Jacks, Sr.
Juanita was lead staff at a group home. She spent her life caring for others.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Krystal) Hickman and Chase (Samantha Thornton) McCort; grandchildren, Madison, Skyler, Devin, Dalton, Tyler, Xaiden, Kynslee, Dakoda, Lyra and Kaylynn; brothers, Walter Earl Jacks and Clyde Howard (Shirley) Jacks. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Richard Thomas Hickman; brother, Esel Olen "Odie" Jacks, Jr. and nephew, C.J. Jacks.
A private memorial service will be held at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 116 N. 22nd St., Newark, OH, 43055.
