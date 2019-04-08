Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Burial
Following Services
South Lawn Cemetery
Utica - A funeral service for Juanita I. Snair, 96 of Newark, formerly of Utica will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may call 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home.

Mrs. Snair passed away on April 7, 2019 at Hearthbrook of Newark. She was born on October 26, 1922 in Johnstown to the late Ernest J. and Eunice (Hatch) Higgins.

Juanita was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling

She is survived by her son, Dale Snair of Newark; two nieces, Leslie (Barry) Casebolt of Newark, Gayle (Eric) Stewart of Granville; nephew, Glenn Lee Higgins of Denver, CO and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Snair who passed away July 21, 2002; brother, James Higgins; sister, Betty Lou "Becky" Fowler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 or Licking Co. Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr., Heath, OH 43056.

To sign an online guest gook visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 8, 2019
