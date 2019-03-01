Juanita R. Lynn



Newark - Juanita R. (Flowers) Lynn, 84, of Newark, Ohio died Tuesday afternoon at The Inn at Chapel Grove, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, with her loving husband and family by her side.



Born November 29, 1934 in Newton Township, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Burrier) Flowers. Juanita was a homemaker. She loved to sing all kinds of music, especially country music, at Flowers Hall. She loved baking pies and cookies for everyone to enjoy, playing bingo and cards, and hosting an annual Lynn's Picnic every summer for her family and friends.



Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Harold L. Lynn, whom she married October 25, 1953; two sons, Steve (Patty) Lynn and Roger (Rosella) Lynn and one daughter, Luca (Victor Messina) DeVault, all of Newark; 5 grandchildren, Brandy (Mike) Waldeck, Levi (Kate Zemba) Lynn, Marshall (Jodi) Lynn, Samantha (Steven) Fitzsimmons; and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 3 brothers, 9 sisters, and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, several brothers and sisters -in-law, nieces and nephews.



The Lynn family wishes to give a very special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio for all the special care and attention Juanita was given.



No calling hours or service will be observed per Juanita's wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held for family at a later time.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



