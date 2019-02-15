Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newark - Juanita R. Sherwood, 90, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living in Newark. She was born December 4, 1928, in Newark, a daughter of the late Leonard and Mabel (Dunn) Nichols. She had worked at Riley's Bakery in downtown Newark and for State Farm Insurance. Her hobbies included collecting and decorating her home with dolls and collecting Beanie Babies.

Surviving are her son, Ronald Sherwood and his wife Joanne of Granville; grandchildren Sarah Sherwood and husband Chad Closson of Newark and her niece Kathie (Steve) Obsharsky of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Emmett W. Sherwood, Jr., whom she married October 19, 1944 in Somerset, on March 19, 2006; her sister Evelyn (Francis) Grimm and two infant brothers.

Family and friends may call from 2pm-4pm, on Sunday February 17, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark. A private burial will be held on Monday at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sharon Brooke and Vitas Healthcare for their thoughtfulness and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Education Foundation, P.O. Box 84, Granville, OH 43023.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019
