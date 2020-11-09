1/1
Judith A. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Thompson

Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Judith A. (Ashcraft) Thompson, age 81, of Heath, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark, with Pastor Craig Burdick, officiating.

Judith passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 17, 1939 in Newark to the late Orville C. and Mildred B. (Baughman) Ashcraft.

Mrs. Thompson had worked at Woolworth's in downtown Newark and at Southgate, the Eatery Restaurant and retired after 23 years from State Farm Insurance. She was an active member of Community Wesleyan Church where she was very involved with all the church committees especially the quilting group. She also enjoyed gardening.

Judith and her late husband, Richard E. Thompson, were married May 5, 1957 at the Marne EUB Church. He preceded her in death January 19, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ross and infant Donald.

She is survived by a brother, Burl Lee "Dick" Ashcraft; two sisters, Marilyn L. Clary and Elise Bosron; a very special niece, Victoria Barkman; a niece, Patricia Robertson; a nephew, Donald Crothers; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will take place at Wilson Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Wesleyan Church, Youth Ministries.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved