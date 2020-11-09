Judith A. Thompson
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Judith A. (Ashcraft) Thompson, age 81, of Heath, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark, with Pastor Craig Burdick, officiating.
Judith passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 17, 1939 in Newark to the late Orville C. and Mildred B. (Baughman) Ashcraft.
Mrs. Thompson had worked at Woolworth's in downtown Newark and at Southgate, the Eatery Restaurant and retired after 23 years from State Farm Insurance. She was an active member of Community Wesleyan Church where she was very involved with all the church committees especially the quilting group. She also enjoyed gardening.
Judith and her late husband, Richard E. Thompson, were married May 5, 1957 at the Marne EUB Church. He preceded her in death January 19, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ross and infant Donald.
She is survived by a brother, Burl Lee "Dick" Ashcraft; two sisters, Marilyn L. Clary and Elise Bosron; a very special niece, Victoria Barkman; a niece, Patricia Robertson; a nephew, Donald Crothers; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will take place at Wilson Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Wesleyan Church, Youth Ministries.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.