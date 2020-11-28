1/1
Judith Ann "Judy" Walsh
Judith "Judy" Ann Walsh

Venice, FL - Judith "Judy" Ann Walsh passed away peacefully on Friday November 20th, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, FL. She was born January 7, 1943 in New Kensington, PA to Russell and Elizabeth (Copenhaver) Boyd.

Judy worked as a medical billing specialist in Newark, OH where she was a devoted volunteer at various organizations supporting home bound and elderly members of her community, as well as at Cox United Methodist Church. After retiring to Venice, FL she led a number of events supporting organizations such as Hospice and received an award for her time spent volunteering. She enjoyed participating in trivia, potluck, scrabble, and bingo events with her friends, as well as publishing a neighborhood newsletter. Judy will be remembered for always putting others first, her keen sense of humor, pizza night, and superb card skills. Judy was always active in her community at all stages of her life and would bend over backward for anyone that needed a hand.

Judy is survived by her brother Charles Thomas (Laurie) Boyd; her three children: Jennifer Coughlin, Jill Hall, and Joseph Walsh and their father Joseph F. Walsh; her five granddaughters Crystal (Daniel) Rollison, Amber (Sylvester) Rollison, Heather (Kairi) Scarberry, Jessica (Edward) Kimble, and Sydney (Bryce) Hall; and her seven great grandchildren Joseph, Gabriel, Olivia, Allison, Damian, Aurora, and Odin. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Elizabeth Boyd and her younger brother David Boyd.

A memorial service will be held when able this coming spring/summer due to the current pandemic situation. For those who would like to honor her memory, donations can be made in her name to Tidewell Hospice of Venice and/or The Parkinson's Foundation.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
