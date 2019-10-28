Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Judith Ann Wright

Judith Ann Wright Obituary
Judith Ann Wright

Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Judith Ann Wright, age 76, of Hebron, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Clifford Mason as Celebrant. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Burial will take place in Glen Rest Memorial Estate.

Judy was born March 12, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Robert A. and Dorothy M. (Daubenmire) Crook. She passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Inn at Chapel Grove in Heath.

Judy was a 1961 graduate of Lancaster High School. She was a homemaker and had been employed by Sears in Heath for 10 years. Judy was a member of the Hebron Christian Church, the American Legion Post 285 Ladies Auxiliary in Hebron, and 55 Plus.

She is survived by a son, William R. (Tina) Wright of Newark; daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Bradley of Thornville; special honorary daughter, Emmie (Peter) Verhulst of The Netherlands; grandchildren, Patricia Wright, Jessica Wright, Tom (Cayla) Bradley and Dan (Kendale) Bradley; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Ashton, Kyleigh, Ayven and Rowan; brother, Robert (Leah) Crook of Bellefontaine; sister, Peg (Lee) Nungesser of Lancaster; uncle, James (Donna) Daubenmire of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Maureen Skidmore of Nokomis, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edgar Wright, on August 5, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol Strawn Center, 126 West Church Street, Newark, OH 43055.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Judy or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Judy and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
