Judith K. Garloch
Newark - Judith Kay Garloch (Broderick), of Newark, Ohio, and formerly of Boardman, Ohio, went to heaven on April 19, 2020, to be with her daughter, Nancy.
She was born March 16, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio to Marjorie Ellen Summers and Thomas M. Broderick.
Judy graduated at the top of her class from Boardman High School and worked for Sun Oil Company. She met the love of her life, Kenneth M. Garloch, Sr. at the Columbiana Street Fair and they had seven children together.
A member of Centenary United Methodist, Granville, Judy will be remembered for her love of creativity, reading, music, and her family. Judy loved attending concerts and plays, and collecting music.
Judy continues to watch over her husband, Kenneth M. Garloch, Sr.; her children, Wendy (James) Hay, Laurie Kassim, Kenneth M. (Joni) Garloch, Jr., Elizabeth (Kevin) Hampton, Julie (David) McInroy, and Thomas (Anna) Garloch; her grandchildren, Natasha, Kathleen, Jared, Erin, Thomas, Adam, Marjorie, Brian, Adeline, James, Evelyn, Estelle, Imogen, and Edeline; great-grandchildren, Ella and Theodore, and special nieces and nephews, Barbara, Kevin, Janet, Michael, and Karen.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy, her parents, her sisters Geraldine and Mary, and her brother Thomas Eugene.
A private service will be held at McPeek Hoekstra Funeral Home, Granville Ohio with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020