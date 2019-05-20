|
Judith K. Marshall
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Judith Kathleen Marshall, 80, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Judith, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at Specialty Select Hospital of Newark on Saturday, May 18, 2019, with her family and friends by her side. She was born in Newark, Ohio on January 7, 1939 to the late Swisher and Dorothy (Friel) Marshall.
A 1956 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Judith continued on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary of the Springs and her Master's Degree from the College of Mt. St. Joseph. She dedicated 38 years to education, spending the last 30 of these with Kirkersville Elementary School in the Southwest Licking Local School District.
As an active volunteer in the community, Judith was a member of the Buckeye Lake Moose Lodge 2434, Newark Eagles Auxiliary 387, Licking Memorial Hospital TWIG #8, and was currently serving on the TWIG Executive Board as Recording Secretary.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cynthia (Jim) Henceroth, John Marshall; great nieces, Christina Marshall, Kelsey (Levi) Funk, Abby and Ashley Marshall; and her longtime devoted friends from the Class of 1956, affectionately known as the Domino Girls.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her brothers, William and John Marshall; her close friend, Jerry Boring; and faithful dog, Angel.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
To share your memory of Judith or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 20, 2019