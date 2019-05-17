Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Laskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Laskowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Laskowski Obituary
Judith Laskowski

Newark - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Judith (Judy) A. Laskowski (Parkinson) loving wife, mother, and grandma passed away at age 71 in Newark, OH. Judy was born in Columbus to Roy & Mary Parkinson. Always caring for others, Judy worked in healthcare her entire life. She loved spending time with her family and strengthening her belief in God. In her free time she loved to relax at home with her husband Arty and their cat Natasha. Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years Arthur Laskowski, her two children Jim (Anessa) Lennington & Nikki (Tony) Gerst, her grandchildren Isabella & Nicholas, and many nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Newark Maennerchor at 6:00 P.M.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Judy and the Laskowski family.
Published in the Advocate on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now