Newark - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Judith (Judy) A. Laskowski (Parkinson) loving wife, mother, and grandma passed away at age 71 in Newark, OH. Judy was born in Columbus to Roy & Mary Parkinson. Always caring for others, Judy worked in healthcare her entire life. She loved spending time with her family and strengthening her belief in God. In her free time she loved to relax at home with her husband Arty and their cat Natasha. Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years Arthur Laskowski, her two children Jim (Anessa) Lennington & Nikki (Tony) Gerst, her grandchildren Isabella & Nicholas, and many nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Newark Maennerchor at 6:00 P.M.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Judy and the Laskowski family.
Published in the Advocate on May 17, 2019