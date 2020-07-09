1/1
Judith Richter
1939 - 2020
Judith Richter

Newark - A graveside funeral service for Judith A. Richter, 80 of Newark will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery near Jacksontown.

Judy passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born September 25, 1939 in Newark to the late John Frederick and Mildred Edythe (Frush) Richter. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Lynnwood High School. She was a member of Newark Eagles where she enjoyed playing cards. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching NASCAR and she was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy (Bill) Matteson of Newark and Mindy Kruger of Grovetown, GA; grandchildren, Alissa (Dale) Kirk, Stephanie (Andy) Moran, Jason Damron; great grandchildren, Madison, Makenzie, Jace, Dylan, Dakota, Cooper, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Josey; a brother, Jerry Richter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Dutiel; two brothers, Joseph Richter and John "Sonny" Richter; and a sister, Dolores Wolfe.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
