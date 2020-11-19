1/1
Judy Beal
1943 - 2020
Judy Beal

Hebron - Judy Ann Beal, age 77, of Hebron, passed away at her home on November 18, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1943 to the late Harry and Edith (Shondel) Nichols in Newark, OH.

Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Judy will be laid to rest at Barnes Cemetery.

Judy graduated from Newark High School in 1960. She worked as a custodian for South West Licking Schools for over 30 years. In her free time, Judy enjoyed dancing at the Eagles, cleaning, and taking care of her pets.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristy (Jim) Geer, Diana (Bob) Stacey, Cheryl (Paul) Bryan, Tammy (Mark) Foster, and Connie (Eddie) Owens; grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Brooke, Ariel, Brandon, Cierra, Alexis, Tanaya, Grant, Evan, and Reed; 6 great grandchild, plus 2 on the way; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou (Mike) Bakos, and nephew, Chris Bakos.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory can be made to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr, SW, Heath, OH 43056.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
