Judy D. Phillips
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Judy D. Phillips, 77, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Monday, March 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Judy was born in Newark, Ohio on July 31, 1941 to the late Wayne and Esther (Garrison) Moorman. She passed away on March 15, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Prior to retirement, she worked at the Newark Air Force Base for many years. She was a member of the Newark Eagles #387, where she served as a trustee, past president and past district mother. She was also a member of the Twins Club. She enjoyed camping, gambling and was a volunteer for the MDA.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Joseph "Fred" Phillips, whom she married October 1, 1960; children, Barry J. (Lisa) Phillips, Terry L. Phillips, Sherry L. Tapia and Tyler F. Phillips; brother, Wayne E. (Shirley) Moorman; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judy to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0420.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Judy or to sign an online guest book.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019