Judy Lee Williamson



Heath - Judy Lee (Wilson) Williamson, 72, of Heath, went to be at home with her Lord on May 3, 2019. She was born February 27, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio.



Judy was proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years Carl E. Williamson, her parents Ralph and Alice (Martin) Wilson and siblings Gale Page, John Page, Patty (Page) Zourdos, and Joyce (Wilson) Winters.



Judy is survived by her children Karen (Jon) Lanier, Kyle (Tina) Williamson, Joel (Angel) Williamson and Granny to: Caleb Lanier, Joshua Lanier, Andrew Williamson, Jonah Williamson, Emma Williamson, Elijah Williamson, Tate Williamson, Simeon Williamson, Landon Williamson and Brooke Williamson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Susan) Williamson, John Williamson, Norma Page and Bill Zourdos, also many nieces and nephews.



Judy was a devoted wife and mother, who through living life guided our family through struggles and joyous celebrations. Her passion was her faith, family and music. She played the piano and organ and was the director of many children's church musicals. She also became known as the "Queen Bean" for the meal preparation for the annual Central Ohio Bean Dinner. A proud Granny of 10 grandchildren, loved hearing and seeing them grow in their young lives. A faithful member of the Heath Church of Christ where she was involved in many ministries through the years, and also a retiree of 33 years from State Farm Insurance.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way in Heath. Bruce Slagle will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Tuesday, from 4pm until 7pm.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Heath Church of Christ.



"One of these days someone's going to tell you "Foth died". But don't believe them. My body just fell off. The real Foth goes on forever". Trip Around the Sun, Mark Batterson/Richard Foth



Mom, your body just fell off. We will see you in heaven.



Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 5, 2019