Judy Martin
Newark - Judy A. Martin, age 72, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1947 to the late Francis and Rosemary (McDonald) Findle in Pennsylvania.
Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, and Judy will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Judy enjoyed playing games and singing karaoke. In her earlier years, she enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, Larry and camping with her family.
Judy is survived by her children, Joey (Larry McWhorter) Killmeyer and Joyce Hawk; stepchildren, William (Cindy) Martin and Thomas (Misty) Martin; grandson, Trevor Thomas; step-grandchildren, Paige, Sydney, Madison, Cora and Tyler Martin. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Sammy.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Martin, and brother, Dennis Findle
