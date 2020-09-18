Judy Null
Newark - Five days before her death from complications due to COVID-19, Judy was asked what was on her mind. She replied, "Maurice, Ed, Jim, Bret, and Theo….and music." And although, these men by no means defined her life, it was through these five lives that Judy found incredible love, family, and meaning to this fragile world.
Born a Posey, on June 13, 1944, her mother and father, Edith and Harry Posey, migrated from the Parkersburg area of West Virginia, relocating to Newark for factory work. She was blessed with wonderful siblings Nellie, Bill, and Betty; and many devoted nieces and nephews.
Maurice Ervin, her last love, brought so much joy to her life (jazz concerts, restaurants, Dr. Strangelove, The Chevy Club). His daughter Tracy, brother Chet and sister-in-law Suzy, as well as the extended family, welcomed her with so much love and warmth…B.B. King, "Please Love Me", Singin' the Blues
Ed Lewis, her first husband and high school sweetheart died in a tragic plane accident on July 15th, 1973. Judy's negotiation of this incredible loss (a woman of 29 years, with a three-year-old son) was a testament to her strength and focus. There are too many Lewises to mention, but a special shout out to her nieces Robin Lewis Haverford, Janice Lozier, and Kelli Shonk…The Temptations, "Ain't Too Proud to Beg", Gettin' Ready
Jim Null, her second husband, was the person with whom she restructured her life after the loss of Ed. She found a new nuclear family. It has been a 44-year relationship with the Nulls, one that bore Judy the sweetness of three great-grandchildren. When hearing of Judy's passing, great-granddaughter Cici Dysert (age 3) exclaimed "Grandma Judy is in my heart and it is making my belly rumble." Indeed. The relationships that she forged with Spencer and Lori Null, Alex Null and Dr. Anne Awadalla, Todd, Katie, and Cici Dysert; Dr. Scott and Diane Null, Stephanie, Zack, Beckett and Olivia Watson, Chris Null and Victoria Mehlum; and Julie Null constituted her world; they were her rock, her go-tos, her joy. In addition, the Null family extends to her in-laws as well; The Walters, The Dutchers, The Partykas, The Hunters, The Coopers, and Jim's brother Richards family…Hot Chocolate, "You Sexy Thing", Hot Chocolate
Bret Lewis, her loving son. They went through this life together hand in hand. Judy, it must be said, withstood a twenty-year prolonged adolescence on Bret's part. She endured it with grace and patience. Judy always stood by her son. Her love was unconditional, and because of this love, Bret was able to become the responsible son she deserved. Bret and Alessandra Massa, along with Alessandra's two children Roberto and Sabine, and close family and friends, celebrated one of the most joyful days of Judy's life; the marriage of Alessandra and Bret, August 10, 2019; she will miss meeting Alessandra's family in Naples, Italy…The Pixies, "Debaser", Doolittle
And Theodore Kosnikowski, her beloved grandson. The happiness that Theo brought "Grami" was unparalleled. Their knitting sessions, outing to zoos, parks, grandparents' days at SJMS…made the last 15 years of Judy's life truly golden. This paragraph must include the love Judy had for Theo's maternal grandparents, Dave and Julie Kosnikowski, Theo's mother Karen, aunts Judy and Amy, and Uncle Don Wagner...Aaron Copland, "Appalachian Spring", Bernstein Century
Judy had numerous jobs: Stocker and Sitler Oil Company, The Reliance Energy Corporation, The Readers Garden, and more. She was a previous member of the Moundbuilders Country Club, a prospective member of the BLYC, Monday Talks, and, the 20th Century Club. She found deep fulfillment in her current golf league, loved gin rummy, traveling with her sister Betty, dominos, interior design, her neighbors in Glamorganshire, quilting, and reading.
A moment must be taken to express gratitude both for the staff of LMH as well of Hospice of Central Ohio. Bravo. In Judy's last week Dr. Farkas and her team guided her with inimitable quality care. The team's willingness to not only consult with the family, but permitting additional expert access, allowed Judy to make the difficult medical and moral decisions that come with COVID-19. Judy was able to pass peacefully at her home with Judy K, Bret, Alessandra, Karen and, Theodore by her side. The five took turns holding her hands, moistening her lips, speaking gentle words, laughing, and combing her hair, as she slipped peacefully out of this life.
Given the fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, no services will be held. At a time when it is safe, a joint celebration of life, honoring Judy and Maurice will take place at Dawes Arboretum.
In lieu of flowers, Judy requested memorial contributions be made to the Biden/Harris campaign, Hospice of Central Ohio, or any charity that promotes and exhibits a sense of love, equity, compassion and peace towards humanity. In addition, Judy wanted people to horror her memory by taking the pandemic with the serious it demands. Now is not the time to return to our pre-pandemic world, now is a time for absolute prudence.
…And Music. Judy invites you to listen to the five songs listed and celebrate the many moods, phases, and times of her life; today she is in our hearts, and all our bellies rumble. Tomorrow and the next days we will cherish all the wonderful memories.
