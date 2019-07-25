|
Judy R. McKnight
Mount Vernon - Judy R. McKnight, age 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away on July 23, 2019 at The Laurels of Mount Vernon.
She was born on June 1, 1943.
Judy is survived by her son, Brian McKnight of Newark, and a grandson, Michael McKnight.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carey McKnight in 2006.
Funeral services will be held on Friday - 11:00 AM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Advocate on July 25, 2019