Services
Lasater Funeral Home
11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-0005
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lasater Funeral Home
11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lasater Funeral Home
11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy R. McKnight


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy R. McKnight Obituary
Judy R. McKnight

Mount Vernon - Judy R. McKnight, age 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away on July 23, 2019 at The Laurels of Mount Vernon.

She was born on June 1, 1943.

Judy is survived by her son, Brian McKnight of Newark, and a grandson, Michael McKnight.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carey McKnight in 2006.

Funeral services will be held on Friday - 11:00 AM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

To express a condolence with the McKnight family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now