Julia Ann Nelson Cordle
Julia Ann Nelson Cordle age 90, passed away peacefully at St. Ann's Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born December 2, 1929 to the late Benjamin Franklin Nelson and Emma Stevens Nelson. Julia was an active and faithful member of Linworth United Methodist Church. Besides her parents Julia is preceded in death by husband Charles, her brothers and her sister, her granddaughter, Jennifer Cassidy Arnold, and son-in-law, Dave Hanby. Julia devoted her life to God and was a United Methodist Minister's wife having worked alongside her husband at the following United Methodist churches; Thurman/Vega, Powell, South Charleston, Trinity, Mason, Hebron, Fremont, Oak Harbor, Degraff and Perryton/Smith Chapel. She is survived by children, Carolyn (Ken) Cassidy, Linda (Charlie) Krumm, Harriet (John) Knipp, Cheri Hanby, Judith (Alan) Thames and Charles (Laura) Cordle, Jr. Julia is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Julia was a warm and loving wife, mother and grandmother who demonstrated to her children and grandchildren strength, patience, and perseverance throughout her life. She had a talent and love for music and played the piano in many churches from early teens on and often sang in or directed choirs and bell choirs. Services will be held for family at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Friends and family may call Thursday 5-8 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. (1/2 mile south of 270). Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Newark Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions may be made to Linworth United Methodist Church, 7070 Bentwood Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235, or Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913. Visit www.schoedinger.com
