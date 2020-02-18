Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Julia G. Friend

Julia G. Friend Obituary
Julia G. Friend

NEWARK - A funeral service Celebrating the Life of Julia G. Friend, 90, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler funeral home. Burial will follow in Wilson cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Julia passed away February 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 18, 1930, in Licking County, to the late Cecil L. and Bertha M. (Fulk) McGinnis.

She graduated from Newark High School in 1948 and Franklin University. Julia worked for many years at Roper in Newark and had also worked for Fiberglas. She loved all sports (especially her football), and participated in softball, volleyball, bowling, and golf. Julia will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Cynthia Friend; grandson, Jamie (Amy) Molden; granddaughters, Kalani Friend and Felicia Friend, and greatgrandchildren, Kaitlin Molden and Taylor Molden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell C. Friend; daughter, Constance (Danial) Olney; sisters, Virginia Renicker and Shirley Clark, and brother, Leroy McGinnis.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Julia to a .

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
