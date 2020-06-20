Julia "Judy" (Crowley) Kaercher
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Julia "Judy" Irene (Crowley) Kaercher, 76, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Private inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Judy, a 1961 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice Central Ohio on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 20, 1943, to the late Francis and Lillian (Leslie) Crowley.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she sang in the children's choir in her youth, and was a devoted member of the adult Sunday choir for many years. As a dedicated volunteer, Judy served the church in many capacities including their liturgy committee, ministry of comfort, sacristan, garden committee, newborns in need, cleaner, and in the school cafeteria, library, and PTA. Judy also chaired the Newark Catholic School Festival and Craft Show, Saint Francis Christmas Bazaar, and started the women's volleyball league.
As a meticulous gardener, she was showcased in the Master Gardener Tour of Homes. Her home was always open for her family, and for over 35 years, Friday nights were especially reserved for her grandchildren's weekly sleepovers which included lots of crafting fun. She created lasting holiday family traditions of baking, and countless game nights, any game, anytime, anywhere. She enjoyed sewing quilts for all of her children and grandchildren, and many other handmade items for her family. She loved to bowl, golf, play volleyball, racquet ball, participate in the Corporate Challenge events, and cheer for her beloved Cleveland Indians. Judy was also a longtime member of the Denison Concert Choir and shared this love of music with her family, often playing the piano at family gatherings.
Judy began her working career at Busy Bee in the Arcade; she continued working throughout her lifetime various places including: John J. Carroll, WT Grants, Kline's, Roper, Park and Valley Lanes, Rockwell, Newark Catholic H.S. Foundation, Newark Air Force Base, and ending her career as the administrative assistant to the missile division chief at Boeing.
She will be greatly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, George; her children, Ginny (Gary) Messina, Joan (Tony) Brownlee, Jackie Maddern, Chris (Aaron) Draper, and Becky (Bill) Howard; 10 grandchildren, Greg Kirk, Ray Kirk, Jessica (Nick) Sweeney, Nick Brownlee, Tina (Jeffrey) Ferrell, Lisa (Thomas) Parker, Megan Hoover, Roark Maddern, and Mackenzie and Daryl Howard; great-grandchildren, Derek, Xavier, Zayden, Nuriah, Alayah, Adalyn, Hunter, Shawna, Trinity, Isaiah, Elijah, Nicholas, John and Kristen; step-grandchild, Laaken; step-great-grandchildren, Ashley, Wyatt, Warren, Mila, Mara, and Azaylee; brothers, John (Janet) Crowley and Jim (Sandy) Crowley; sister, Janet Simi; sister-in-law, Gerry Eshelman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kelsey Howard; brothers-in-law, John "Jack" Simi and John Eshelman; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Pauline (Walker) Kaercher.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 3-7 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Masks will be required.
The family requests that memorials in Judy's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
To share your memory of Judy or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.reedegan.com.
