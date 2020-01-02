|
Julia Lane
Newark - Julia K. Lane, age 89, of Newark, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1930 to the late Walker and Maggie (Fletcher) Barton In Davenport, VA.
A funeral service will be held on at 12pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jim Addy and Julia will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville, OH. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Julia enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and teaching them how to make their favorite foods which included biscuits and gravy, noodles, potato soup, and basically anything with bacon grease. A perfect meal was always finished with her famous German Apple Cake. Julia also enjoyed gardening and reading.
Julia is survived by her children, Linda McCloud, Tim Bergdorf, Donna (Neil) Culley, Janet (Mark) Pennington, Joyce (Jeff) Conrad, James (Patsy) Bergdorf, Robin (Kelly) Starner, and Helen (Ted) Miller; brother, Estil Barton; and sister, Minnie Helen (Ted) Eppley. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her Pomeranian, Coco.
In addition to her parents, Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Lane; infant son, Michael Bergdorf; daughter-in-law, Mary Bergdorf; brothers, Simmie, Fred, and Ezra; and sisters, Marie and Myrtle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or to the Licking County Veterans, 935 Buckeye Ave, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020