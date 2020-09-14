Julie Dawn Spires
Granville - Julie Dawn Spires, age 55, of Granville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, at her home. Julie was born July 9, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Facemasks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
