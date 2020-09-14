1/
Julie Dawn Spires
Julie Dawn Spires

Granville - Julie Dawn Spires, age 55, of Granville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, at her home. Julie was born July 9, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Facemasks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.

The family will observe a private memorial service.

www.HoskinsonFuneral.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
