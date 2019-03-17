Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
June Daniels


June Daniels Obituary
June Daniels

Newark - June W. Daniels, age 94, of Newark, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1924 to the late Henry and Edith Dyker in Granville, OH.

June was a member of the Newark Garden Club and volunteered at Licking Memorial Hospital as a member of TWIGG. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, and gardening.

June is survived by her children, Jeffrey Daniels and Vicki (Patrick) Elgin.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Kenneth Daniels and brother, Henry Dyker.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Bennington Glen and Capital City Hospice. Both provided compassionate and loving care to June.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bennington Glen Activities Fund, 825 OH-61, Marengo, OH 43334 or to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, OH 43231.

June will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens. No public services will be held at this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019
