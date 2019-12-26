|
June Eleanor Giblin
Newark - June Eleanor Giblin, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
June was born September 20, 1928 in Newark, Ohio to the late Albert Henry and Hazel (Delancey) Wilson. June retired from John J. Carroll's Department Store in Newark (Uhlman's) where she was employed as a beautician and later as a clerk. She enjoyed crocheting, street rod shows, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. She also enjoyed playing shuffleboard with her friends Sue, Peggy, and Beady and the group was referred to as the "Golden Girls".
June is survived by three sons, Roger Giblin of West Bedford, Jack (Susan) Giblin and Patrick Giblin, all of Newark; grandchildren, Jason Giblin, Heath Giblin, Kerry Kida and Jacquelyn Hernandez; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Wilson of Newark; special niece, Cynde Casper; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George, Gene, Whimp, Butch, Pat, Gerry, Ann, Peewee and Winnie.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
