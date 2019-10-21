Services
NEWARK - A funeral service for June Warner, 72, of Newark Ohio, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of God of Licking County, with Pastor Anthony Bartlette officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 2181 Riggs Rd. NE, Newark.

June died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 20, 2019, following a 7-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on June 8, 1947 in Caldwell, Ohio. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1965 and, spent the majority of her career in banking and working for the City of Newark in the Clerk of Courts office. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and attending their events. She was a member of the Licking County Church of God.

June is survived by her loving Husband Clifford Warner, Daughter Renee Autherson Brown and Fiance Aaron Emery, Stepsons Bret (Stephanie) Warner, Brad (Diana) Warner, Bryon Warner, and Stepdaughter Beth Warner, Grandchildren Peyton Brown and Grace Brown, Step-Grandchildren Kyle (Melisha) Warner, Austin (Bria) Warner, Shaeley Warner, Garet Warner, Kaden Warner, and Caleb Warner, Step-Great Grandchildren Owen, Kasen, Collynns, and Madison Warner, Sister Kathy (Ken) Wilson, Aunt Doris Aeh, Nephews Keith Wilson and Kevin Wilson, Great Niece Audra Wilson and Great Nephew Oliver Wilson, close friends John and Sharon Wallace, and best friend of 60 years Connie Casto.

June was preceded in death by her parents Howard Spires and Margaret Spires McCormick, Brother Howard Raymond Spires Jr., Sisters Phyllis Kinser and Norma Bonner, and Uncle Richard (Tag) Aeh.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio.

Published in the Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
