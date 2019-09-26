Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Justin Crawford


1992 - 2019
Justin Crawford Obituary
Justin Crawford

Pataskala - Justin Alan Crawford, 27, of Pataskala, OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on August 07, 1992 in Columbus, OH to his parents Kacy and Lori (Anthony) Crawford. Justin was a graduate of the Watkins Memorial High School Class of 2011. He worked two full time jobs to support his loving family, Ascena Retail for five years and Crawford Collision Center for eight years. Justin loved to play video games with his cousin Daniel (Danny Boy) Mathews, who was more of a brother than a cousin. His favorite thing to do on a Saturday is to watch OSU football with his family and friends. He was beyond proud of his little brother Kevin for making the Ohio State football team. Justin was an incredible husband and father, and made it known that his kids were his world. He was the greatest father to his kids, and learned to be the best from his own father. Justin is survived by his beloved wife Heather, they have been together for twelve years, and together they had three beautiful kids together Colton 5 years old, Hunter 3 years old , and Rylie 1 years old; parents Kacy and Lori; brother Kevin, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loved friends and family. He is joined in heaven with his grandmother Mary Anthony; and uncle Carl Blakley. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral Services will begin following at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Plaugher of Victory Baptist will be officiating. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019
