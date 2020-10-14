Justin G. Swank
Westerville - Justin G. Swank of Westerville passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48 on Sunday, October 11 2020. Justin was born in Newark, Ohio on June 7, 1972 and was a graduate of Newark High School. He completed courses at Columbus State and Hondros College to become a certified general residential real estate appraiser. He worked for the Porter Company for the better part of his career before establishing J. Swank Appraisals, LLC in 2018. He was adventurous at heart and loved snowboarding, running, rock concerts, disc golf and spending time with family and friends, but his greatest adventure was becoming a dad. He was the best father, husband, son and friend anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed by any and all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents George Swank, Margaret Webber, Elizabeth and Richard Barrett. He is survived by wife Rita, son Jaxen, daughter Alex, parents Jerry and Connie, and numerous friends and family. Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 17 at Hills Funeral Home in Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 1 pm until 3:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
.