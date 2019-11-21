|
|
Justin James Lee Collins
Justin James Lee Collins of Newark, age 32 died unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife Franny (Lovejoy), her two daughters (Ava and Emma), parents Mike and Tammy Collins, brother Mike (Candace) Collins and many nieces and nephews. Justin was known for having a heart of gold. This earned him the nickname "Sweetle". He was very passionate about his faith, family, pets and the Buckeyes! He enjoyed watching movies and watching his nieces and nephews play sports. Friends and Family are encouraged to join us for calling hours on Sunday, November 24 from 2-5p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11a.m. Both services will be held at Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home in Newark.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019