Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Justin Paul Johnson Obituary
Justin Paul Johnson

Buckeye Lake - A funeral service celebrating the life of Justin Paul Johnson, age 31, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Clifford Mason as Celebrant. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.

Justin was born July 5, 1988 in Newark, Ohio. He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.

For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
