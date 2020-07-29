Karel Ladislav Ruml
Granville - Karel Ladislav Ruml, husband of Jeanine Ruml, passed away peacefully the evening of July 25, 2020. He was born in Prague, grew up in Nymburk, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic), lived through the Nazi occupation of 1938-1945 and took part in the Czech uprising in May, 1945. He was a law school graduate of Charles University in Prague. In the late 1940s, he began working with the Czech resistance against Communist rule before escaping to West Germany in 1951.
After his escape, he moved to Toronto, Canada as a political refugee. Here he started working in the insurance industry and met and married Jeanine, his much-loved wife of 63 years. They had one child, Douglas, before immigrating to the United States in the early 1960s. Karel and Jeanine relocated from Los Angeles, California to Ohio in the late 1970s, then to Chicago for a few years, before retiring to Granville, Ohio.
In his retirement, he volunteered at the Dawes Arboretum, where he often took his family on long walks, sharing his love of nature and the outdoors. During these years, he began to write about his experiences under Communism. He published these writings into his book, z deníku vlaku svobody (From the Diary of the Freedom Train), which became a best-seller in the Czech Republic. Karel was a successful business executive, gifted cartoonist, world traveler, philanthropist, life-long athlete, and avid hiker.
Amidst all his accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of being the grandfather of his grandson, Tristan; and granddaughter, Mallory.
He will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, and compassion. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; his son, Douglas, daughter-in-law, Martine; and his two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations would be appreciated:
University of the Cumberlands: https://www.ucumberlands.edu/give
Dawes Arboretum: https://dawesarb.org/support/donate/ Hospice of Central Ohio
: https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/donate-now/
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Ruml family.