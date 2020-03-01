|
|
Karen D. Alford
BUCKEYE LAKE -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Karen D. Alford, 68, of Buckeye Lake, will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeremy Shank officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Wednesday, March 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Karen was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 13, 1951 to the late John and Myrna Miller. She passed away at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio, on February 29, 2020.
Prior to retirement, Karen worked for Cardinal Food Gallery for many years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and she would help anyone in need and loved everyone she met.
Survivors include her children, Stephen L. Alford and Maria D. (Steve D.) Barrett; grandchildren, Dalton (Kyra) Koetz and Brianna Felix; great grandchild, Artorias Koetz; siblings, Cathy (Paul) Graf, John Miller and Spoke (Tree) Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Karen or to sign an online guest book.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020